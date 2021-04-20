Tokayev received head of Anti-Corruption Agency

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the head of the Anti-Corruption Agency, Marat Akhmetzhanov, the presidential press office said on Monday.





Tokayev heard progress report on the fulfillment of his instructions given at the meeting on combating corruption on April 16 this year. Marat Akhmetzhanov accounted on the preparation of the Agency for transition to a three-tier model of the criminal procedure.





The President underscored the need to upgrade the methods of combating corruption, distinguish between mistakes made in the course of work and crimes committed intentionally, and also bring the perpetrator to justice only in the presence of entire corpus delicti.





In addition, tasks were set to protect business rights, to strictly consider the responsibility of civil servants who unlawfully interfere in business activities and patronize shadow trade.





The President gave a number of instructions to the Agency concerning close work with international organizations in terms of studying advanced anti-corruption practices and conducting appropriate coordination of the activities of state bodies.













