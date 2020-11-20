Tokayev received Information Minister Aida Balayeva

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received the Minister of Information and Social Development, Aida Balayeva, the Akorda press service reporting.





Tokayev was briefed on implementation of the strategy of information work, on the follow-up of the tasks of the President’s state-of-the-nation Address, also on the development of civil society and practical measures to fulfillment of the country's leadership instructions in this area.





Ending the meeting, the President specified tasks for the ministry.













