Tokayev received Interior Minister

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister of Internal Affairs, Yerlan Turgumbayev, the Akorda press service reporting.

Tokayev was briefed on the progress of the work on separating the emergency committee from the MIA structure. Yerlan Turgumbayev said that a special commission had been established, the list of more than 25 000 people who will work in the structure of the Emergency Situations Ministry is being itemized. All work is to be completed within a month.

The President was also briefed on the progress of reforming the police on the principle of "police within walking distance". The minister noted that, in keeping with this principle, local law enforcement officers will be fully provided with material resources, optimal conditions will be created for their close work with the population in all regions of the republic. To this end, the status of district police inspectors will be legal-framed. They will be provided with vehicles, photo and video recorders, and tablets.

Digitalization of the Interior Ministry was another topic covered. 83% of the ministry's work has already been transferred to electronic format. By the end of the year, it is planned to bring this figure to 91%.

Ending the meeting, the President underscored the need for efficient fulfillment of the planned reforms and set a number of specific tasks for the ministry.





