Tokayev received KTZ CEO

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the board chairman of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC Nurlan Sauranbayev, the presidential press office said.





Tokayev was briefed on the current activities of the national company and ongoing projects.





Nurlan Sauranbayev stated that despite the pandemic, the cargo turnover volume in 2021 Q1 stands at 53.3 billion tonne-kilometers, which corresponds to the same level of last year term. In January-March of this year, more than 60 million tons of cargo was loaded in the KTZ network, which is 2% more than in the first quarter of last year. More than 40 million tons of cargo was transported within the country, this figure increased by 3%. It was also reported that after the negotiations, the problem of idling covered wagons at the Alashankou-Dostyk and Khorgos-Altynkol border crossings was resolved.





At the same time, due to the pandemic, compared to the same term in 2020, the passenger traffic volume decreased by 19.5%.





The head of NC KTZ JSC spoke about the development of transit potential, renewal of the fleet of wagons and locomotives, progress of projects on upgrading the main railway network, as well as the digital transformation of the company.





Ending the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.