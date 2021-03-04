Tokayev received National Bank governor

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the governor of the National Bank, Yerbolat Dossayev, the presidential press office said.





The President was briefed on the preliminary results of the monetary policy in February this year, prospects for the global economy recovery and the impact of world food prices on inflation.





Reports were presented on the management of the National Fund's assets and the state of gold and foreign exchange reserves, as well as updated forecasts of the National Bank on GDP and balance of payments for 2021. Yerbolat Dossayev also reported on the implementation of the mechanism for the early use of pension savings and presented the proposals of the National Bank to improve the investment climate.





The National Bank governor was tasked to speed up the digitalization of support measures to agriculture to ensure the food prices stability.













