Tokayev received President of National Academy of Sciences Zhurinov

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of the National Academy of Sciences Murat Zhurinov.





As the press service of the President reported, in the Almaty residence, during the meeting of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Murat Zhurinov, the issues of development of Kazakhstani science, the introduction of domestic developments into production, as well as the economic feasibility of scientific research were discussed.





The President of the National Academy of Sciences supported the initiatives of the Head of State voiced in the Address, aimed at supporting human capital, investment in education and science, improving the technology and competitiveness of the economy.





The President of Kazakhstan noted the importance of scientific support for the activities of large domestic manufacturers. In his opinion, close interaction between scientists and business representatives will open up new opportunities for introducing innovations and ensuring economic growth, and science as a whole should work for the country's economy.









