Tokayev received Prosecutor General

The President received the Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov, the presidential press office said on Monday.

The Prosecutor General briefed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the state of law and order in the country, crime situation, as well as coordination of the fight against fraud, violence against children, drug crime and other offenses.

Gizat Nurdauletov reported on the progress of the first stage of transition to a three-tier model of the criminal process and preparation for the second stage from 2022, on investigation results of the of high-profile criminal cases and work to protect public interests.

According to the data presented, thanks to the measures taken by the prosecution authorities since the beginning of the year, the rights of about 5 000 citizens, 92 000 businessmen have been protected, KZT 17 billion was reimbursed to the budget, over 11 000 persons were brought to various types of liability.

During the meeting, issues of international cooperation in the criminal law were also brought up, specifically plans to conclude agreements with foreign states and upcoming participation in multilateral events.

Ending the meeting, Tokayev gave Gizat Nurdauletov a number of instructions.





