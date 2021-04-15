Tokayev received Senate speaker

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Senate speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, the press service of Akorda reported.

Tokayev was briefed on the legislative activity of the upper chamber of the Parliament, work on current bills in the Senate, in the first place President-initiated amendments on land relations.

Maulen Ashimbayev said that the corresponding bill approved in Majilis is to be considered in the Senate by the end of this month, then will be directed to the President to be signed into law.

As for the amendments to the electoral legislation, the Senate plans to adopt a corresponding bill next month, following its consideration in Majilis.

Since the beginning of this year, Senate speaker said, the Parliament has ratified 8 international treaties signed within the EAEU. Currently, work is underway to ratify agreements that clarify certain aspects of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan's participation in the EAEU.

A task force was established under the Senate on the formation of an inclusive public environment for persons with disabilities, pursuant to the President’s instructions resulting from the fifth meeting of the public confidence council. As the Speaker noted, the relevant amendments and additions to the legislation will be prepared jointly with the ministry of labor and social protection of the population, health ministry during this year.





