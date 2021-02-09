Tokayev received Supreme Judicial Council chairman

The President received the Supreme Judicial Council chairman, Talgat Donakov, the Akorda press service reporting.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the report on the state of the country's judiciary, and also on the Supreme Judicial Council performance results of 2020 and plans for the coming period.





The President was briefed on the introduction of modern HR and digital technologies, which are used in the work of the Supreme Judicial Council to improve the judges’ selection quality.













