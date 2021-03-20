Tokayev receives Chairman of Financial Monitoring Agency

The President was presented with a report on the implementation of his instructions to strengthen the work in countering the shadow economy, the presidential press office said.





According to Zhanat Elimanov, since the beginning of 2021, the activities of eight organized criminal groups, two of which are transnational, have been suppressed. He also said that 125 criminal cases were initiated on embezzling budget funds for 14 billion tenge.





President Tokayev was informed about the Agency’s work to curb the activities of financial pyramids. Zhanat Elimanov reported that, to date, 21 proceeding on suspicious transactions have been handed over to law enforcement agencies.





In addition, the Head of State was reported about the measures taken to prevent the involvement of business into criminal prosecution. Zhanat Elimanov informed by the end of 2020, a six-fold decrease in the number of registered economic crimes was recorded compared to previous years. The number of calls of interrogation of entrepreneurs within criminal investigations has been halved, as well as the terms of investigations have been reduced by 40%.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on the need to take systematic measures to prevent the involvement of bona fide businesses in criminal prosecution.





In conclusion, the President gave the Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency a number of instructions.













