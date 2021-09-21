Tokayev receives Financial Monitoring Agency head

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Financial Monitoring Agency chair Zhanat Elimanov, the presidential press office said on Monday.
The latter reported that for the past 8 months 1,508 economic violations, including 803 serious and extremely serious breaches of law, were detected. Operations of 36 organized crime groups were suppressed.
For the past 4 years the shadow economy decreased from 29% to 20%. He also added that pursuant to the President task the complex plan for countering shadow economy for the next 3 years was adopted.
He added that 36 pretrial investigations were launched against officials at the specialized children’s and medical-social establishments who caused damage up to KZT 376 mln.
Following the talks the Head of State gave him certain tasks.
Source: Kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.