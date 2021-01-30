Tokayev receives Minister of Justice

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev, the presidential press office said.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the key results of the Ministry’s work in 2020.





Marat Beketayev briefed the President on the progress in the development of draft laws, their legal examination and the work on the provision of legal assistance to general public and entrepreneurs.





Minister Beketayev informed of a number of initiatives aimed at regulating the activity of lawyers and legal consultants, digitalization of their services, upgrading professional qualification of specialists in that sphere, etc.





In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed Marat Beketayev to continue the work on provision of the qualitative preparation of draft laws and to implement the initiatives on legal assistance to general public and entrepreneurs at a high level.













