Tokayev reported on Baiterek Holding’s activity in H1 of 2022

16.08.2022, 21:38 3291
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the results of the activity of the Baiterek Holding in the first hald of this year, including support for entrepreneurship, agro-industrial complex, and housing provision, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
During the meeting, it was noted that funding of large-sized businesses stood at KZT143bn, that of SMEs – KZT510bn, and the agro-industrial complex – KZT241.3bn. Thanks to the Holding’s support, private developers commissioned housing amounting to 759 thousand square meters; 56 thousand sq. m. of housing were built and commissioned after purchases of obligations of the local executive bodies. 39 thousand families, including 7.2 thousand people on the waitlist, received housing through preferential mortgages.
 
In line with the tasks of the Head of State, the Holding began receiving applications for participation in the program of preferential leasing of domestic agricultural vehicles at the expense of the Zhasyl Damu’s funds; a mechanism of subsidizing the private housing fund’s lease payments has been introduced.
 
According to Baiterek Holding’s Chairman Kanat Sharlapayev, two million square meters of housing or 29.6 thousand flats will be commissioned through the company’s support instruments by the end of 2022. The measures are aimed at improving housing conditions of 250 thousand people.
 
Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of tasks aimed at improving the conditions for business development and social housing policy. 
 
Head of State gives instructions to Accounts Committee Head Natalya Godunova

16.08.2022, 19:32 3381
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Head of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova, during which he was briefed on the main results of the supreme audit body in the first half of the year as well as the implementation of certain instructs of the Head of State, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.
 
According to the presented data, 14 audit measures covering over KZT1.3tln of budgetary funds were conducted at 77 facilities during the reporting period.
 
In addition, Godunova informed the Head of State about the approaches being developed to transform the Accounts Committee into a Supreme Audit Chamber.
 
In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of instructs to the Accounts Committee Head. 
 
Kazakh FM arrives with a visit to Singapore

16.08.2022, 12:01 3491
Images | gov.kz
As part of his first official visit to the Republic of Singapore, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister of Manpower, Second Minister of Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
The Kazakh delegation included Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, Governor of Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Nurlan Sauranbayev and Chairman of the Management Board of "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC Meirzhan Yussupov.
 
During the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Singapore, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation. In particular, the schedule of visits at the highest level was determined and prospects for further strengthening of trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian cooperation were considered. Particular attention was paid to the role of Kazakhstan and Singapore as a transit and logistics hub of Eurasia and Southeast Asia.
 

Singapore is one of Kazakhstan's main political partners in Southeast Asia. For three decades, we have established a trusting political dialogue and important economic and cultural ties", Tileuberdi said. Kazakhstan and Singapore have common and similar views on major international issues, the Kazakh Foreign Minister added.

 
Mutual support of each other in international organizations was emphasized. The sides also exchanged views on a wide range of issues on the international agenda.
 
The Ministers noted the importance of the upcoming 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore next year and discussed a plan of joint actions to celebrate this anniversary.
 
The issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as the expansion of the legal framework, became the main topic of the meeting with Minister Tan See Leng. The interlocutors noted the existing potential for deepening and expanding economic cooperation between the countries in such areas as infrastructure and logistics, agriculture, renewable energy sources, high-tech production and others.
 
The sides noted a positive trend of increasing trade turnover between the countries, so in 2021 it amounted to more than 1 billion US dollars and this year an increase of 3 times is expected. Only in the first half of this year, the volume of bilateral trade reached 926 million US dollars.
 
Minister Tileuberdi also took part in a solemn event on the occasion of the official launch of the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Council. This business association, which includes large companies such as CPG International, Kusto Group, ZNC Enviroventures and others, is designed to facilitate trade and investment between the two countries, create a link and a catalyst for bilateral business cooperation between business circles.
 
With the support of the Embassies of the two countries, the Council's business activities will be aimed at promoting and expanding the development of not only trade and investment, but also tourism and other initiatives.
 
Kazakh President sets tasks aimed at protecting business

15.08.2022, 18:48 10586
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov, who reported on the results of the Agency’s work for the past 7 months, the Akorda press service reports.
 
He reported that investigation of 857 cases completed, the damage worth KZT 88 bln was paid. 33 organized crime groups were eliminated as part of fight against shadow economy. Thanks to taken measures the size of the shadow economy for the past three years decreased from 23 to 19%.
 
Following the meeting the Head of State set tasks aimed at protecting business and interests of citizens. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Bakhyt Sultanov relieved of his duties as Deputy PM-Trade Minister

15.08.2022, 16:46 10686
Images | gov.kz
The Head of State relieved Bakhyt Sultanov of his duties as the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Acting Deputy PM of Kazakhstan named

15.08.2022, 16:43 10871
Images | gov.kz
The Head of State decreed to appoint Serik Zhumangarin as the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan relieving him of his duties as the head of the Competition Development and Protection Agency of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.
 
Source: kazinform
 
President reported on systemic transformation of national security bodies

12.08.2022, 20:34 28871
Images | Akorda
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received National Security Committee Chair Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
Tokayev was reported on the ongoing systemic transformation of the national security bodies and the main results of their work.
 
In line with the tasks of the President, the NSC structure was optimized; the functions and tasks of its units in the new reality were concretized. New approaches to the combat and mobilized readiness system as well as anti-crisis management were introduced.
 
Tokayev was briefed that economic damage to the tune of KZT900bn was prevented; over KZT37bn was returned to the budget. 791 criminal cases, of which 49 on systemic corruption, were initiated based on the information from the NSC.
 
This year, 203 attempts to smuggle arms and ammunitions to the country have been prevented; over 9 thousand violators of the border regime have been detained. Illegal movement of currency to the tune of KZT3.5bn and goods worth KZT10bn have been prevented.
 
The country’s information security system also sees improvement. Since the beginning of the year, the NSC technical services have identified and blocked 295 million cyberattacks and 2 thousand DDoS attacks on the critical infrastructure facilities.
 
Over 900kg of drugs and 11 tons of precursors have been withdrawn; 16 drug labs, 24 international and 45 regional drug channels have been eliminated. 773 weapons and over 20 thousand munitions have been withdrawn from illegal trafficking.
 
Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions on the areas of the activity of the national security bodies taking into account the current challenges and risks. 
 
Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi, UNGA President Abdulla Shahid met

12.08.2022, 16:41 29106
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held negotiations with the President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, who paid an official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The interlocutors noted the importance of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s membership in UN, which is celebrated this year and discussed further cooperation in the framework of global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, achieving Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring global and regional security and stability.
 
Highly appreciating the significance of the referendum on amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan held on June 5 this year, the Chairman of the UN General Assembly expressed support for the comprehensive reforms of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tokayev, aimed at further democratization, strengthening the rule of law and the protection of human rights.
 
Shahid stressed the importance of Kazakhstan’s initiatives in the areas of nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction, strengthening global biological security, religious tolerance, gender equality, promoting the interests of the landlocked developing countries, as well as our country’s efforts to resolve international conflicts and provide assistance to Afghanistan.
 
Abdulla Shahid was elected President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on June 7, 2021. The UN General Assembly is the main deliberative, policymaking and representative body of the UN and serves as a forum for multilateral discussion of the entire spectrum of international issues. 
 
UNDP Kazakhstan appoints new Deputy Resident Representative

12.08.2022, 13:01 27766
Images | undp.org
Sukhrob Khojimatov has been appointed Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan, UNDP press office informs.
 
Mr. Khojimatov brings over 25 years of experience in development and programme management in international organizations as well as in government institutions and private sector. Prior to that, he was acting Resident Representative in UNDP Azerbaijan, Deputy Resident Representative in Turkey (2017 – 2022). In 2013-2017 he served as Deputy Country Director in Somalia and Director of UNDP Somalia Nairobi Support Office; in 2006-2013 - at UNDP Headquarters and UNDP Tajikistan.
 
Before joining UNDP, S. Khojimatov held several senior positions in USAID Legal and Economic Development Projects in Tajikistan. He began his career in the Office of General Prosecutor of Tajikistan.
 
Mr. Khojimatov holds a master’s degree in law, from the Tajik National University and post diploma degree in Russian State University of Justice and National Judicial College in University of Nevada in Reno.
 
UNDP in Kazakhstan implements projects in the field of public administration reform, social protection, digitalization, ecosystem conservation, energy efficiency, climate change, etc., supporting the Government of Kazakhstan in achieving its national development priorities.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
