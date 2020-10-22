Tokayev shared on significance of new Environmental Code for Kazakhstan

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard the report of the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources on the main directions of the ministry’s activities for 9 months of this year.





Magzum Mirzagaliyev reported on the progress of the consideration of the Environmental Code in the Majilis. The Head of State positively assessed this document, noting the innovations aimed at improving the environmental situation in the country. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the exceptional importance of the Code is associated with greening of the society and reducing emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere.





The Minister informed the President about the progress of the growing season of the current year and the situation with water resources. According to him, despite the recorded low level of low water and the risks of water shortage, the growing season was relatively stable.





The Head of State was informed about the digitalization of the water industry. Magzum Mirzagaliyev spoke about the completion of a pilot project for digitalization of the canal in the Maktaaral district of the Turkestan region, which significantly reduced water consumption. In this context, the President pointed out the need for rational use of water.





In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the state of the fish industry and the preparation of a sectoral program for the development of fish farming. According to the minister, the potential of Kazakhstani reservoirs allows increasing the volume of fish farming from 7.5 thousand tons to 600 thousand tons per year, which can ensure an increase in exports up to 300 thousand tons.





In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.









