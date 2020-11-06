Tokayev signed 2020-2022 budget amendments

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed amendments to the republican budget for 2020-2022, the Akorda press service reporting.

The President also signed the Law On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan On Guaranteed Transfer from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2020 - 2022.

According to the amendments, the increase of the total amount in the republican budget expenditures for 2020 made 500 403 563 thousand tenge. At the same time, budget expenditures were optimized for a total amount of 295,762,960 thousand tenge.

As the Minister of Finance, Yerulan Zhamaubayev, reported earlier, about 240 billion tenge is envisaged for measures to combat COVID-19 within the republican budget clarification.





