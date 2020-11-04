Tokayev signed amendments on culture issues

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed amendments on culture issues, the Akorda press service reporting.

As the Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova informed earlier, today there are a number of problems arising in the process of holding concert and entertainment events.

According to the document, the concert organizer is charged with informing the viewer about the use of the phonogram by the performers of musical works.

The use of phonogram is to be determined in a by-law, which will provide for mandatory information about the use of a phonogram in all advertising products and in checkout areas. This will give the viewer the right to choose to pay for a concert with a phonogram or refuse it, and will certainly tell on the ticket price, Aktoty Raimkulova said".





