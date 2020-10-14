Tokayev signed amendments to SCO states’ Agreement on joint military exercises

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement between the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on joint military exercises dated June 27, 2007", Kazpravda.kz refers to the Akorda press service reporting.





