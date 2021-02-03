Tokayev signed law abolishing obligation of drivers to carry their driving license

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, has signed a law abolishing the obligation for drivers to carry their driving license, the presidential press office said.

The head of state has signed the Law "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Kazakhstan on Road Traffic Issues," reads the statement.

The adopted amendments abolish the need for drivers to carry their license and registration certificate. Accordingly, fines for the absence of these documents have also been canceled. All data will be contained in an electronic database - it is enough to present an identity card. At the same time, the norms apply only to citizens of Kazakhstan - foreigners must have a driver's license and documents for a car.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.