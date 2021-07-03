Tokayev signed law tightening fight against raiding

The President signed the Law on legislative amendments on strengthening the fight against raiding, protecting business activity from unlawful interference of state bodies and officials and tightening measures to prevent the illicit trafficking in precious metals, the Akorda press service reports.





The text of the Law is published in print media.





The amendments to the Penal Code establish criminal liability for raiding associated with the use of so-called forceful methods, that is, with the use of controlling, law enforcement and other bodies. The organizers of the raider seizure and those who help them from among the officials will be prosecuted.





A number of articles of the Criminal Procedure Code have been amended to reduce the time for examination of complaints from businesses and citizens about unlawful inspections, searches, and seizures.





To combat illicit trafficking in precious metals, two new articles have been introduced into the Penal Code - article 269-1 "Illegal entry into a guarded object" and 295-1 "Illegal trafficking in precious metals and precious stones, raw materials containing precious metals".









