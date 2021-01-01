Tokayev signed several laws

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a number of laws, the Akorda press service reporting.





The signed Laws are:





Amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan On the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Implementation of Certain Provisions of the President’s state-of-the nation Address dated September 1, 2020;





Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Information Issues;





Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Culture, Physical Culture and Sports;





the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan On Technical Regulation;





Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Technical Regulation, Entrepreneurship, Improving the System of Public Administration and Payments;





the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the mutual provision of land plots for free use in Astana and Abu Dhabi for the needs of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Arab Emirates and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Republic of Kazakhstan.













