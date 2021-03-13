Tokayev signed three laws

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed three new laws, the presidential press office said on Friday.



The first signed Law is "On the ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea on the transfer of convicted persons".



Also, the President signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Mongolia on Mutual Legal Assistance in Civil and Criminal Cases of October 22, 1993".



Besides, the President signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Improving Rulemaking".

Source: Kazpravda.kz



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.