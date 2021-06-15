Tokayev signs law concerning EAEU Treaty

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law concerning the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty, the presidential press office said on Monday.

The head of state signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014.









