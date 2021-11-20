Tokayev spoke about introduction of digital tenge into circulation

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, spoke about the introduction of digital tenge into circulation during a meeting with representatives of the country's financial sector in Almaty, the presidential press office said on Friday.

In the speech, the importance of digitalization of the financial sector was noted. Having positively assessed the progress in this area, the Head of State stated the need to continue comprehensive work to create a favorable environment for introduction of financial innovations.

Our financial institutions must seize the chance and tackle ambitious goals. It is necessary not only to copy someone's experience, but to develop and promote new formats of services, to go beyond the borders of Kazakhstan. The state will do its utmost to promote these initiatives. We must assume that we are only at the beginning of the path of creating a new innovative economy, a financial ecosystem. There is very serious work ahead. For me, as the Head of State, the transfer of our entire economy to new rails of innovative development is a priority task," emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President expressed his opinion on the introduction of digital currencies into circulation. He pointed out the need to consider the possibility of introducing digital tenge, which can become a key element of the future financial system.