Tokayev suggests reducing electoral threshold for political parties to Majilis

"It is necessary to reduce the electoral threshold for political parties to the Majilis from 7% to 5%," Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the joint session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.



"It is high time to take such a decision as this norm stimulates legislatively the registered parties to take part in the forthcoming elections," the Head of State noted.



