Tokayev suggests speeding up CIS trade and economic coop

According to the President, those indicators show that there is a huge potential for boosting trade and economic ties.

Kazakhstan’s delegation arrives in Kabul

Today Kazakhstan’s delegation headed by Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan arrived in Kabul to pay a working visit, the press service of the Kazakh MFA said on Sunday.

As part of the visit provision of humanitarian aid to the population of Afghanistan by Kazakhstan as well as reestablishment of economic and trade ties are to be discussed.

Kazakhstan in association with UN agencies intends to cooperate for further expansion of humanitarian deliveries to the people of Afghanistan.

2022 declared Year of People’s Art and Cultural Heritage of CIS

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed that 2022 was declared the Year of People's Art and Cultural Heritage of the CIS.

At the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council on Friday, President Tokayev said that 2022 was declared the Year of People’s Art and Cultural Heritage of the CIS member states.

He stressed that cultural and humanitarian sphere traditionally plays an important role in preserving historical ties and further rapprochement of the peoples.

2022, according to the Kazakh President, will see holding of some 100 events aimed at the preservation of historical ties as well as strengthening of cooperation in the sphere of culture, tourism and sport.

It was noted that implementation of the earlier adopted programs in the sphere of culture will also help deepen cooperation in that realm.

It bears to remind that the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council was held in virtual format and chaired by Belarus.

Sixth group of Kazakhstani peacekeepers went to Lebanon