Tokayev takes oath of office
Head of State to sign decree holding election of Senate deputies
Today, I will also sign a decree on holding elections of deputies of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan. Thus, the elections of deputies of the upper chamber will be a continuation of practical realization of the constitutional reform," said Tokayev.
Elections to Senate to take place Jan 14
Tokayev outlines areas of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy for near future
Kazakhstan will carry on with its balanced, constructive foreign policy aimed at protecting the national interests. Mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership with neighboring countries Russia, China, brotherly countries of Central Asia, partners in international groupings are to be given a priority focus," said the Kazakh President in his inauguration speech.
Kazakhstan will be committed to the modern international law and the UN Charter," said the Kazakh President.
Kazakh President to sign special decree to carry out his election program
A just state, just economy, and just society are to be built. These principles are specifically addressed in my election program. I attach great significanct to each of its word, each sentence. The program is the result of long consideration and searching," said Tokayev during his inauguration.
Inauguration of Kazakh President Tokayev begins
Kazakh President to pay official visits to Moscow and Paris
FMs of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Georgia meet in Aktau
Kazakh President’s inauguration ceremony to be broadcast live on social media
