Система Orphus

Tokayev takes oath of office

26.11.2022, 11:19 716
Tokayev takes oath of office
Images | akorda.kz
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took an oath as President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
A solemn ceremony of inauguration of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off at the Independence Palace in Astana.
 
Attending the inauguration ceremony are members of the Government, parliament deputies, members of the Constitutional Council, Supreme Court judges, officials of the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan as well as other guests.
 
During the event, Tokayev received the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.

 
The inauguration ceremony is aired on the republic TV channels, websites, as well as official accounts of Akorda on social media.
 
The country held the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022, with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev winning 81.31% of the votes.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Head of State to sign decree holding election of Senate deputies

26.11.2022, 14:11 436
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to sign a decree to hold elections of deputies of the Senate of parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Tokayev stated that the country will continue the systematic process of political moderation.
 

Today, I will also sign a decree on holding elections of deputies of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan. Thus, the elections of deputies of the upper chamber will be a continuation of practical realization of the constitutional reform," said Tokayev.

 
A solemn ceremony of inauguration of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off at the Independence Palace in Astana.
 
During the event, Tokayev received the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.
 
The country held the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022, with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev winning 81.31% of the votes.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Elections to Senate to take place Jan 14

26.11.2022, 13:59 571
Elections to Senate to take place Jan 14
Images | akorda.kz
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to hold elections of deputies of the Senate of Parliament on January 14, 2023, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
According to the sub-paragraph of 2 of Article 44 of the Kazakh Constitution, Articles 69 of the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan of September 28, 1995, on Elections due to the termination of the constitutional terms of mandates of Senate deputies I decree to hold January 14 elections to the Senate.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Tokayev outlines areas of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy for near future

26.11.2022, 13:43 571
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the areas of foreign policy of the country during his inauguration as President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Kazakhstan will carry on with its balanced, constructive foreign policy aimed at protecting the national interests. Mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership with neighboring countries Russia, China, brotherly countries of Central Asia, partners in international groupings are to be given a priority focus," said the Kazakh President in his inauguration speech.

 
According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan will work hard to develop multifaceted cooperation with the US, EU, countries of Asia, Middle East and Caucasus, as well as willing ones.
 

Kazakhstan will be committed to the modern international law and the UN Charter," said the Kazakh President.

 
A solemn ceremony of inauguration of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off at the Independence Palace in Astana.
 
During the event, Tokayev received the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.
 
The country held the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022, with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev winning 81.31% of the votes.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh President to sign special decree to carry out his election program

26.11.2022, 12:55 641
Kazakh President to sign special decree to carry out his election program
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that he will work hard to realize fully each point of his election program, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

A just state, just economy, and just society are to be built. These principles are specifically addressed in my election program. I attach great significanct to each of its word, each sentence. The program is the result of long consideration and searching," said Tokayev during his inauguration.

 
A solemn ceremony of inauguration of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off at the Independence Palace in Astana.
 
During the event, Tokayev received the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.
 
The country held the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022, with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev winning 81.31% of the votes.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Inauguration of Kazakh President Tokayev begins

26.11.2022, 11:00 801
Inauguration of Kazakh President Tokayev begins
Images | akorda.kz
A solemn ceremony of inauguration of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off at the Independence Palace, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Attending the inauguration ceremony are members of the Government, parliament deputies, members of the Constitutional Council, Supreme Court judges, officials of the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan as well as other guests.
 
During the event, Tokayev is to receive the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.
 
The inauguration ceremony is aired on the republic TV channels, websites, as well as official accounts of Akorda on social media.
 
The country held the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022, with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev winning 81.31% of the votes.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh President to pay official visits to Moscow and Paris

25.11.2022, 16:25 3326
Kazakh President to pay official visits to Moscow and Paris
Images | t.me/bort_01
On November 28 President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Russia and hold talks with President Vladimir Putin. The Heads of State are also expected to take part in the Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia via videoconferencing, the Akorda press service reports.
 
On November 29-30 the Head of State will make an official visit to France. In Paris Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to hold talks with President of France Emmanuel Macron to debate prospects for the development of strategic partnership in trade and economic, investment and humanitarian spheres.
 
The President will also have meetings with representatives of French business community.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


FMs of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Georgia meet in Aktau

25.11.2022, 15:42 3326
FMs of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Georgia meet in Aktau
Images | gov.kz
Aktau is playing host to the 2nd meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Attending the meeting are Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu of Türkiye, and Mukhtar Tileuberdi of Kazakhstan. The event is also joined by a Georgian delegation.
 
At the meeting, it is expected to sign a Roadmap for 2022-27 on the development and exploitation of the route Middle Corridor passing through Türkiye, Aerbaijan, and Kazakhstan in line with the Baku declaration.
 
The first meeting of the FM of the three countries took place on June 27 in Baku where the declaration providing for cooperation in transport and communication was adopted.
 
It is expected that the meeting in Aktau will focus on increasing trilateral cooperation and capacity-building of the Middle Corridor "East-West" through the Caspian Sea.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh President’s inauguration ceremony to be broadcast live on social media

25.11.2022, 11:27 3086
Kazakh President’s inauguration ceremony to be broadcast live on social media
Images | akorda.kz
The ceremony of inauguration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be broadcast live on the national TV channels, internet resources, as well as the official social media channels of the Akorda press service on November 26, at 10:50am Astana time, Kazinform has learned form the presidential press service.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Most read