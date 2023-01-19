17.01.2023, 22:20 4356
Tokayev takes part in Kazakhstan-UAE investment roundtable
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the Kazakhstan-UAE investment round table as part of his official visit to the UAE, Kazinform cites Akorda.
Kazakh-UAE partnership is based on two pillars: huge economic potential and business interests on the one hand, and mutual respect and common values on the other hand. Our countries enjoy over 30 years of exemplary relations. The UAE is our key regional trade and economic partner, investing around three billion dollars in Kazakhstan, while our country has invested over one billion dollars. By the end of 2022, the trade turnover between our countries stood at 600 million dollars. It’s a great achievement," said the Kazakh President.
He went on to say that the countries agreed to bring the mutual trade turnover to up to $1 billion during his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Kazakh Head of State expressed hope that the economic partnership between the countries will continue to be diversified and expand in all sectors.
The government is ready to provide any support necessary to do business in Kazakhstan. You can expect a safe and stable investment environment. I hope that today’s meeting will step up further economic cooperation between the counties," said the President of Kazakhstan.
18.01.2023
Kazakh President concludes his visit to UAE
An official visit of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the United Arab Emirates concluded, the Akorda press service reports.
As earlier reported, the Kazakh President arrived in the UAE for an official visit on January 15. The Head of State attended the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).
The Head of State and H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, held talks in the extended attendance. Following the talks, a package of documents was signed.
Besides, the Heads of State made a joint statement.
On January 16 the Kazakh President took part in Kazakhstan - the UAE investment roundtable and met with UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
18.01.2023
President Tokayev invites UAE PM to visit Kazakhstan
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, the Akorda press service reports.
The Head of State thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his hospitality saying that fruitful negotiations were held and significant bilateral agreements were achieved.
During the talks, the Kazakh President said that the Astana International Financial Centre established relations with the key financial institutions of the UAE. He stressed the need to step up ties between the business circles of the nations.
In his turn, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed his commitment to further strengthening economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Emirates.
In a conclusion, the Head of State invited the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.
18.01.2023
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet
During his official visit to the UAE, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Deputy Prime Minister of the country Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the press office of Akorda reported.
The sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the January 17 talks between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening the trade-economic and investment relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE and the importance of boosting the implementation of joint initiatives and projects in various sectors of economy.
16.01.2023
Kazakhstan Ambassador meets Indonesian Defence Minister
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Defence Minister of this country Prabowo Subianto for discussing the promising areas of cooperation in the field of defence.
Last week, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Defence Minister of this country Prabowo Subianto for discussing the promising areas of cooperation in the field of defence, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported. The parties exchanged views on the possibilities of sending Kazakh and Indonesian servicemen to peacekeeping training courses organized in Indonesia and Kazakhstan, joint participation in exhibitions of weapons and military equipment, collaboration in the field of defence industry, as well as further strengthening interaction between the two countries' defense ministries. Earlier, in the second half of 2021, a Letter of Intent on bilateral cooperation in the field of defence was signed between the military authorities of Kazakhstan and Indonesia.
16.01.2023
Kazakh delegation participates in 13th IRENA Assembly session in Abu Dhabi
On January 1-15, a delegation of Kazakhstan participated in the 13th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Ministry of Energy.
The meeting attended by the delegates from 168 countries was chaired by IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera.
Taking the floor, Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Zhandos Nurmaganbetov said that Kazakhstan along with the international community gives much attention to the development of renewable energy sources and noted the country’s firm commitment to become a carbon-neutral country by 2060, its adherence to the sustainable development goals, fulfillment of the obligations taken under the Paris agreement and diversification of its energy sources in a long-term outlook.
On the sidelines of the forum, the delegation held a bilateral meeting with the IRENA leadership.
The sides discussed the issues of organization of a seminar on Central Asia in Kazakhstan. The event is expected to focus on the joint efforts of neighbor states on acceleration of transition to the RES and using vast renewable resources of the region.
14.01.2023
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan will hold today the election of the Senate deputies. According to the Central Election Commission, 55 candidates have been registered for the election. Four candidates were nominated from Almaty. Almaty, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkistan regions nominated two candidates each. Other regions as well as Astana and Shymkent cities registered three candidates each, Kazinform reports.
More than 130 candidates applied for the election across the country.
The voting will begin at 11:00am Astana time.
3,168 Majilis deputies were included in the list of electors across the republic. The biggest number of electors were registered in Turkistan (317) and Kostanay regions (263). The smallest number of electors are in Almaty (38), Astana (31) and Shymkent (30).
The nomination of the candidates began on November 29, 2022 and lasted for 16 days.
In accordance with the Law "On elections", the registration of the candidates finished at 18:00pm December 24, 2022.
The pre-election campaign ended on January 13, 2023 at 00:00am.
The results of the election will be announced by the Central Election Commission no later than seven days from the date of the elections, no later than January 20, 2023.
On November 26, 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on holding the Senate on January 14, 2023
13.01.2023
Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan strongly condemns the terrorist attack that took place on January 11, 2023 near an administrative building in Kabul, which killed dozens of people, the press office of the MFA said.
The Foreign Office expresses its deepest condolences to the families of victims and calls the authorities of Afghanistan to intensify the struggle on eradication of the sources of terrorism in its territory
On Wednesday, TASS reported with a reference to Hasht-e Subh Daily that over 20 people died in the explosion that occurred near the building of the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan in downtown Kabul. According to the report, "at least 21 people died and 25 were injured" in the explosion.
13.01.2023
Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
At today’s joint session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan the deputies in the first and second readings adopted the Law of Kazakhstan "On annulling the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan "On the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy", Kazinform reports.
In a time of deep political changes, when Kazakhstan moves towards democracy and pluralism, it is crucial to avoid any mechanisms which lead to the assumption of power by separate groups. That’s why a group of deputies of the Kazakh Majilis submitted this draft law given the extraordinary majority of the population," Majilis deputy Yerlan Sairov said.
In turn, the Zhana Kazakhstan (New Kazakhstan) group of deputies appealed to the Constitutional Court on this issue. The Constitutional Court delivered a decision on the contradiction of the Law "On the status of the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy" to the new Constitution
The Law "On the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy" was adopted in 2000.
