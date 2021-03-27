Tokayev tasked Mamin to strengthen control over food prices

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the PM's press office said on Thursday.





The Prime Minister reported on the progress of instructions of the Head of State to create a digital platform in Kazakhstan.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to pay close attention to solving problems related to the full implementation of the Nurly Zher state program in order to maximize the provision of high-quality housing to citizens in need.





The Government should also address the issues of repair and construction of high quality local roads.





The problem of information support for vaccination of citizens and achievement of the declared threshold (6 million people) this year remains urgent.





The Head of State also instructed the Government and regional akims to strengthen control over food prices in order to avoid their further growth.













