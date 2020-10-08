Tokayev tasks to introduce biometrics in public services

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Bagdat Musin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, Kazpravda.kz refers to the Akorda press service reporting.





The President accepted the ministry’s report on improving the quality and availability of Internet communications, including in rural districts, transformation of the state program "Digital Kazakhstan", as well as transfer of public services to the online format.





Tokayev was also briefed on the approaches to creating an innovation ecosystem, development of the aerospace industry, as well as plans to train IT professionals to develop competitive export-oriented products.





The President pointed out the importance of developing educational platforms, technical assistance to the distance educational process, directing government financial support measures to the development of electronic textbooks and digital educational resources.





He also set a number of tasks for Bagdat Musin to introduce biometrics in the use of public services, reform the digitalization management system, and strengthen the role and responsibility of the Zerde holding. The President instructed to introduce a transparent mechanism for distributing radio frequencies.













