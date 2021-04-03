Tokayev threatened to dismiss new management of SK-Pharmacy

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, has threatened to dismiss the new management of SK-Pharmacy LLP.



"In some regions, there is a shortage or low quality of personal protective equipment. We have changed the management of SK-Pharmacy. Right now the moment has come, which will show the management capabilities of the new management. Otherwise they will be dismissed," he said.

Source: KazTAG



