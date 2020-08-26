Tokayev to address Kazakhstanis on September 1

On September 1, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver a message to the people of Kazakhstan. This was announced by the press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali on Facebook, Kazparvda.kz reports.





The annual Address of the President to the people of Kazakhstan is scheduled for the opening of the next session of Parliament on September 1, 2020. At a joint meeting of both Chambers of Parliament, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will voice the main goals of the country's post-crisis development," Uali said.





According to him, a significant part of the speech will be devoted to economic and social issues.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.