Tokayev to outline tasks for development of Kazakhstan in the post-pandemic period

An expanded meeting of the government chaired by Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev will be held on July 10, the presidential press office said on Thursday.

On July 10 at 11.00, an extended meeting of the Government of Kazakhstan will be held in the videoconference mode under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The meeting will summarize the results of the country's socio-economic development for the first half of 2021," said Berik Uali, spokesman.

The head of state will also outline the tasks for the development of the economy in the post-pandemic period.













