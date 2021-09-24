Tokayev took part in debate of the UN General Assembly dedicated to revival after COVID-19

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) dedicated to rebirth after COVID-19, the presidential press office said in a statement on Thursday.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke at the general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly with a report entitled " Strengthening resilience with faith in the best - in the interests of revival after COVID-19, sustainable recovery, meeting the needs of the planet, respecting human rights and revitalizing the Organization United Nations," the message says.

He focused on a triple threat facing the world: recovery from COVID-19, the climate crisis and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

We can see harsh economic and social consequences continue. Unemployment rose sharply, hundreds of millions of people were left without a livelihood. Today, more than 130 million people live in extreme poverty. In many ways, the pandemic has exposed our vulnerability and highlighted the critical importance of multilateralism and international solidarity. We must restore a fairer, more sustainable and humane world. We must start by ensuring universal and equitable access to vaccines. This issue must be resolved from the point of view of global ethics and solidarity," Tokayev said.













