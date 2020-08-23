Tokayev visited the military training ground in Arys

During a working trip to the Turkestan region, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited military unit No. 44859 in Arys, on the territory of which an explosion occurred last year, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Head of State.





Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev reported to the President on the work on disposal and removal of ammunition from the warehouse, removal of ammunition fragments from the technical zone of the military unit, neutralizing explosives, and reconstructing damaged buildings. In addition, the Head of State got acquainted with the weapons and special equipment of the military unit.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the important role of this training ground and the military unit in ensuring national security.





The Defense Minister has just reported to me that the ammunition is stored in safe warehouses and does not pose a danger to the population. We must present such a situation to recur. This is a very important issue, it will be under my personal control," said the Head of State.





The President instructed the Government to take the necessary measures to create modern warehouses for the safe storage of ammunition. The Head of State stressed that such bases should be built far from settlements, and also pointed out the need to dispose the obsolete weapons.





Development of military transport aviation, radiation, chemical and biological defense forces, engineering troops, military medicine should become one of the priority areas of the Defense Ministry's work," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.





After last year's explosion, Arys was completely restored. The servicemen neutralized more than 450 thousand units of ammunition and explosives.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.