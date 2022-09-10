Tokayev visits British embassy in Kazakhstan

The Kazakh President also left an entry in the book of condolences.
For me, the interests of the state are above all. Therefore, I am ready to go to early presidential elections, even despite the reduction of my term in office", Tokayev said.
The head of state is setting qualitatively new standards for the system of power. It is the utmost transparency in making the most important political decisions, constant renewal, and open competition. The President's decision to make the entire electoral timetable public is an unprecedented step in Kazakhstan's political practice", he wrote in his Telegram channel.
The unpredictability of the dynamics of global processes multiplies the risks and challenges not only for individual states but also for entire regions", he added.
Third, a seven-year single-term presidency is a kind of lean management tool in politics. Thus, resources will be concentrated on tasks aimed at improving the well-being of the nation. Time, energy, and financial resources are expected to be called upon during this time to work purposefully for the implementation of public policy, without being dispersed into another election", she said.
Especially it concerns those who do not mind running for the presidency. Another thing is that the legislatively established filters for candidates for the main post in the country restrict a lot of the circle of such candidates", said the expert.
As a citizen of Kazakhstan, who came in a formal second place (16.2 percent) in the past 2019 presidential elections, I declare my intention to run in the extraordinary presidential elections announced today by President Tokayev", wrote Amirzhan Kosanov in a social media post.
We sincerely believe that they [political reforms] will lay a solid foundation in building a New and Fair Kazakhstan. After the referendum [on June 5], the party advocated holding early elections to the Majilis of the Parliament. We welcome the strengthening of political competition and an increase in the number of political parties", said the party in its September 1 statement published on the official website.
We are confident that the new wave of public managers, having the support of the people, will be able to effectively implement the socio-economic reforms announced by the President in his address", said the party.
There is a lot of work before the end of this year: we have to adopt a large package of bills, new ones and those resulting from the referendum. They concern the criminal sphere, judicial system, business, and other areas. The Amanat Party will support the candidacy of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. I think he does a lot for reforms and development of our country", Ashimbayev told in an interview to Orda.kz.
At the moment, only two parties can start campaigning - Amanat and Ak Zhol, which effectively work in non-stop mode. The rest are either in anabiosis or busy with internal squabbles. There are no new parties now, though there are more than two dozen announced projects", wrote Daniyar Ashimbayev.
People are tired of empty declarations and endless presentations of a bright future. Citizens expect government agencies to actually fulfill their promises, not just in theory. Emphasis should be placed on decentralizing the system of state administration while increasing the personal responsibility of political officials. Part of the government's competencies should be transferred to ministries - a specific minister should be responsible for specific sectoral policies, not a collective cabinet", he said.
It is not about changing the name, but real reform. By optimizing the vertical of central agencies, we need to significantly expand the powers of local executive bodies", said Tokayev.
The government will have to focus on its, as it seems, main function - coordination of state policy, and the ministries, along with responsibility for a particular area, will receive the necessary level of freedom in defining policy and design of state programs. In essence, there will be a clear separation of political, administrative, and executive functions at the central level. Perhaps most importantly, there will be an increase in personal responsibility for the front line of political office holders", she said.
Lean management in the public sector means the reorganization of management, manifested in the optimization of roles and functions, the reduction of cumbersome structures, and optimization of the management process. At the same time, a new framework of responsibility and decision-making is created. The ultimate goal is to reduce redundant operational bureaucracy and increase the flexibility and responsibility of employees", said the expert.
Kazakhstan highly appreciates its long-standing strategic partnership with the UK that rests on strong bonds of friendship, shared values and priorities. In this vein, please rest assured of my readiness to working closely with you to further elevate the Kazakh-British multifaceted cooperation and coordinate our approaches on the pressing global issues", President Tokayev wrote.