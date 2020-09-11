Tokayev visits Milkh enterprise in Kostanay rgn

As part of his working visit to Kostanay region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has inspected the production lines of Milkh LLP specializing in production of ice creams and sour milk products, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

The President was acquainted with the modern equipment that enables Milkh enterprise to process 130-150 tons of milk a day.





