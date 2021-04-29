Tokayev was briefed on ArcelorMittal plans

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the ArcelorMittal executive chairman, Lakshmi Mittal, the presidential press office said.





The President was briefed on the plans of ArcelorMittal for the further development of the company in Kazakhstan.





Lakshmi Mittal presented a new investment program for upgrading production and significantly improving environmental performance. Specifically, the company plans to reduce air emissions by 30% by 2024, and to upgrade TPP-2.





The President noted the need to boost labor productivity, the range of high quality industrial products and their exports, introduce modern technologies, and create new jobs.





He underscored the importance of ArcelorMittal's active participation in the social development of the cities of its presence, adherence to the highest standards in the field of health and safety at work.









