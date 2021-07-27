Tokayev was briefed on Kashagan development concept

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi, the presidential press office said on Monday.

During the meeting, plans were considered for the implementation of the largest oil and gas projects Kashagan and Karachaganak.

Tokayev was informed that, despite the ongoing pandemic, the ongoing projects at Kashagan continue.

According to Claudio Descalzi, a number of key investment decisions have been made to increase oil production. The consortium is preparing a concept for the full-scale development of the Kashagan field. Work is also continuing to enhance gas processing capacities.

The President stressed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the further implementation of energy investment projects. At the same time, he focused on the need for a high share of local content.

In addition, subsoil use, geo exploration, implementation of projects in green energy were discussed.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.