Tokayev was informed about crime situation in Kazakhstan

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, the presidential press office said.





The Head of State was informed about the crime situation, the results of the work of the internal affairs bodies in the first quarter of this year.





The Minister told the President about the positive trends in a number of areas of the ministry's activities. According to Yerlan Turgumbayev, this year the crime rate in the country has decreased by 13%, while the number of robberies, thefts and hooliganism has decreased by 37%. The level of safety in public places and on the streets has been improved.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the state of the fight against drug crime. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the first quarter the police revealed 860 crimes in this area, liquidated 8 laboratories for production of synthetic drugs, seized more than 1 ton of drugs.





The minister reported on the state of road safety, the execution of the instructions of the Head of State to ensure the principle of "police within walking distance" and reforming the service of district inspectors.





Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed Yerlan Turgumbayev to intensify work on digitalization of the internal affairs bodies, and prevention of road accidents. The Head of State also pointed out the need to take measures to improve the work with personnel and the information policy of the ministry.













