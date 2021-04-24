Tokayev was informed about the development of blockchain technologies in Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been informed about the development of blockchain technologies in Kazakhstan, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.

The head of state has received the head of the Kazakhstan Association of Blockchain Technologies Islambek Salzhanov. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been informed about the development of blockchain technologies in our country," the report said.

Salzhanov spoke about the implementation of specific projects, as well as about joint work with the government to create favorable conditions for attracting international companies and investors to this industry. According to the head of the association, this will provide an opportunity to create a significant number of jobs, and the adjustment of tax policy measures will provide additional revenues to the country's budget.













