Tsoi has a month to change the situation with CVI in Kazakhstan

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a meeting on measures to counter coronavirus infection, instructed the Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alexei Tsoi, to reverse the situation with coronavirus in Kazakhstan during April, the press service of the Head of State said.





Alexey Vladimirovich (Tsoi - ed.), earlier I told you that currently the Minister of Health is a key figure in the Government, you have special powers. During April, you should reverse the situation, otherwise, a personnel decision will be made, which will greatly disappoint you. This applies not only to the Minister of Health, but to the entire Government," Tokayev said.





According to the President, restrictions and raids do not bring the expected results; they cause social tension in society.





The work of monitoring groups sometimes has a selective, non-transparent nature - some institutions are checked constantly, others are not checked at all. There should be a call center under the prosecutor's office, where complaints about violations during raids can be received. The interdepartmental commission under the Government, together with akims, should normalize the work of monitoring groups," added the Head of State.













