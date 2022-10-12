Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow to make his first visit to Kazakhstan

President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan will visit the country on October 15, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow is to make his first visit to Kazakhstan on October 15. The visit, which is to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, is aimed at enhancing political, trade and economic, transport and transit, cultural and humanitarian as well as Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership.

The sides are expected to discuss a wide range of issues as well as the ongoing issues of regional and international agenda.

A number of bilateral documents are said to be signed following the visit.