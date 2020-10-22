Tuyakov and Talasov appointed as vice ministers of defense of Kazakhstan

Daryn Tuyakov and Mukhamedjan Talasov have been appointed as vice-ministers of defense of Kazakhstan, reports Akorda.

By the orders of the head of state: Daryn Tuyakov has been appointed as a deputy minister of defense of Kazakhstan; Mukhamedjan Talasov has been appointed as a deputy minister of defense of Kazakhstan," reads the report.

Tuyakov worked as vice minister of digital development, defense and aerospace industry from April 2019, before that, from March 2018 to March 2019, he was deputy minister of information and communications, and before that he worked as a chief of staff of Kazakhtelecom JSC.

From November 2019 Talasov worked as a deputy chief of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), from August 2017 to 2019, he worked as a deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, and from 2013 to August 2017, he headed the department of educational and ideological work of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.













