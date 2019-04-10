Two followers of radical religious movements wanted for mass murder in Ile-Alatau park

Almaty. September 27. Kazakhstan Today - Two followers of radical religious movements are wanted for mass murder in the Ile-Alatau park, Kazakhstan Today reports.



For committing of this heinous crime two followers of radical religious movements, residents of western Kazakhstan, Sayan Hayrov and Zaurbek Botabaev from of Zhambyl region, are wanted. The police have warned that they could be armed and very dangerous, according to the KTK channel.



As previously reported, the criminals killed in the suburbs of Almaty may be involved in the massacres in Aksai gorge.



"The version of the involvement in the massacre of members of the liquidated criminal group in Aksai valley is being worked out. Other information for the investigation shall not be disclosed," said the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.



In this case, prosecutors informed that in the Ile-Alatau National Park, in the mountains and forests terrorists equipped thorough fortified bunker in which they kept their wives and children.



"In particular, from July 20 to August 12, 2012 members of the criminal group held 6 women with children in the fortified bunker, built in the mountains and forests in the Ile-Alatau National Park. Testimony of the established wives of members of the criminal group shows that their husbands have practiced long and forcible retention of their children without communication with mothers. In addition, they forbade their wives to go out on their own and communicate with friends and kept them locked up in various rented apartments in Almaty city and its suburbs without documents and money. According to the testimony of these women, in the bunker one of the wives of criminals gave birth to a child on August 4, 2012. Currently medical doctors and psychologists work with the women who are witnesses in the criminal case under investigation," the press-service informed.



On August 13, 12 people were brutally murdered in Aksai gorge. On the cordon #4, 30 kilometers from the Tausamaly village, in the valley "Cordon Aksai" the dead bodies of the wife of the forester of Ile-Alatau National Park and his assistant were found. Police officers also found dead bodies of the forester, a 43-year-old resident of Almaty and a woman born in 1938 in the ravine in front of the river Aksayka. During the further search, 300 meters from the forester's house there was found a dead body of 42-year-old rough sleeper, who helped the forester with the housework.



Then, the National Park employees reported that 25 kilometers away from the scene a nearby forest farm the house of cordon #3 was burning. Upon arrival at the scene police found in the house two unidentified burnt bodies and three more bodies were found today morning.



All the victims had multiple stab wounds.



"The first two killed - 53-year-old Irina Karpenko and a forestry worker 60-year-old Vitaliy Fedorovich Sinyakov - were found on the cordon# 4. The woman's body was lying in the house, and the man's body was in the courtyard on the north side under a canopy. As it turned out, the man was stabbed 15 times, and the woman - 26 times!" the newspaper "Caravan" wrote.



According to the publication, the bodies of the forester Panayot Yevstafyevich Zaharopulo and his friends, 43-year-old Andrey Aleksandrovich Guzev and 74-year-old Antonina Dorofeevna Karpyzina, were found by the officers of the Kamensky Police Department in two kilometers to the south of the house. All three were on the bank of the Aksayka river near the former summer camp. The instruments of the crime in this case were also the piercing-cutting items - more than a dozen gaping wounds were on the body of each victim.



The body of another victim, a worker of Ile-Alatau National Park, 41-year-old Dmitry Vladimirovich Musarhanov, was lying in the bushes, in about 300 meters from the house.



At the same time, the Natural Park employees reported that on a nearby cordon #3, located 25 kilometers away from the property of Zaharopulo, a house of another forester was burning. Five more bodies were found at the scene of a fire among the ashes and charred boards. Later, the Interior Ministry announced the establishing of the sixth body.



As previously reported, the media saw the Wahhabi's trace in the massacres in Ile-Alatau Nature Park.



"According to yet unknown source, the forester Panayot Zaharopulo, or one of his workers during bypassing found a hideout. Word of mouth information is passed that it was equipped with the principle of caches, organized by militants in the North Caucasus. There similar structures contain weapons and everything you need to carry out terrorist operations and other acts of intimidation. This, many believe, could have caused the violence to people in Aksai gorge so that the information could not reach the police, who surely would start a special investigation," "Megapolis" newspaper writes today.



However, the publication reports that the Interior Ministry did not confirm this information. "we do not have information about the discovery of a cache with weapons, which was allegedly found by the National Park staff," assured the Interior Ministry.



The paper stresses that the society concerned about the lack of results of examination of the type of the stab wounds. "Another conjecture, which is now exaggerated, comes down to the same extremist trace. Allegedly fatal injuries to all the victims were caused by professionals to deprive persons of their lives quickly and quietly. All other stab wounds and, according to some reports, the bodies of those killed, there were 20 to 60, were caused after the death in order to bring down the investigation astray and to give the impression that the murders were committed by an unbalanced person or as dismantling domestic violence. Police does not comment on this also: secret of investigation," says the publication.



In addition, there was also another version of what happened - a conflict on religious grounds. In particular, the Russian site "Orthodoxy and the World" earlier published an article, "The massacre of Orthodox Christians in the Aksai Gorge." It clearly stated that the motive for the massacre could be a sectarian strife.



"The murder occurred on the day after the celebration of the memory of Hieromartyr Seraphim and Theognostus (whose name is a monastery located near the house of the forester who was killed), which was attended by pilgrims not only from Kazakhstan but also from Kyrgyzstan", "Metropolis" writes.



"In the morning of the holiday pilgrims went to the hermitage. During prayer, young people noticed that in the monastery there were unidentified men in skullcaps and beards. They were calm, just watched," the article says. "...Cottagers say that about 8:00 p.m. one of the neighbors came to the forester's house and asked for milk from Irina (civil wife of Panayot Zaharopulo) that kept cows. The woman saw that in the courtyard of Zaharopulo there were three people sitting in skullcaps and uncle Kostya at this time was repairing the car. She was the last person to see uncle Kostya and his wife live."



According to the "Megalopolis", the Interior Ministry said that this version was untenable.



In addition, the publication writes that among the various security forces there is a separate opinion: the "Argkankergen", where 15 people were killed, and the massacre in Aksai Gorge are the links of one chain.



"Of course, they are not related to each other directly. Rather, it is the well-thought-out campaign of intimidation, an attempt to undermine the government and security forces of the country to catch up on people panic and discredit the government. Purpose of such action is most likely a so-called "Arabic trail" - to embroil relations and start a civil war between two constituent religions and nationalities. Some do not like stability in Kazakhstan and steady growth and consolidation of our state. Some do not need stability in Central Asia," says the author.



However, during an interview for the "Servants of the people" TV-program, the Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kasymov said that the investigation examines three versions of the murder of 12 people in the Aksai gorge.



On one of them, murder was committed by strangers who came to the cordon. The investigation does not exclude that the murder of the forester and 11 other people could be made by poachers. The third version is a personal conflict of the forester. The killed criminals in the suburbs of Almaty may be involved.



