Two terrorists who were preparing an attack on NSC sentenced in Aktobe

Aktobe. May 3. Kazakhstan Today - Two terrorists who were preparing an attack on the National Security Committee sentenced in Aktobe, Kazakhstan Today reports.



The natives of the West Kazakhstan region Aybek Tanatarov and Eltay Eleuov planned to kill the heads NSC. In addition, they have been convicted for illegal possession of weapons. Both were arrested at the end of last year, the trial began in April, according to the Seventh Channel.



"The actions of the defendant Aybek Tanatarov fall under article 58, part 3, of the Criminal Code, in connection with this Court decided to toughen penalties and sentence him to five years in prison," said the judge of the Aktobe city court 2,Daurenbek Dauymov.



The second terrorist was sentenced to 4 years in prison.



According to the TV-channel, their relatives do not agree with the decision of the court, and intend to appeal.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.