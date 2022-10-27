Система Orphus

U.S. Secretary of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Republic Day

25.10.2022, 14:36 12991
Images | reuters.com
Antony J. Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Republic Day, Kazinform learnt from the official website of the U.S. Department of State.
 

On behalf of the United States of America, I share our warmest congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on their newly designated Republic Day on October 25. The United States is committed to Kazakhstan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship in the years to come.

 
Republic Day commemorates Kazakhstan’s declaration of independence. Since that independence, Kazakhstan has been a champion of non-proliferation, disarmament, and global dialogue and has advanced efforts in international peace and security. The United States strongly supports Kazakhstan’s reform agenda and encourages its full implementation through concrete, transparent actions. Kazakhstan is a valued economic and commercial partner at the heart of Central Asia, and we appreciate the active role it plays in advancing shared goals in the region.
 
The United States was one of the first countries to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence, and we are proud of our enduring 31 years of friendship with the people of Kazakhstan. Together, we will continue to advance our shared priorities of peace, prosperity, and stability in the region and beyond," the telegram reads.
 

European Council President Charles Michel pays official visit to Kazakhstan

26.10.2022, 20:07 1396
Images | t.me/KZgovernment
European Council President Charles Michel arrived in Kazakhstan where he was welcomed by Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of Government.
 
During the visit, bilateral meetings on issues of mutual interest are expected to be held as well as a meeting between the Heads of the Central Asia countries and the European Council President is to take place.
 

Tokayev sends congratulatory letter to Rishi Sunak

26.10.2022, 19:51 1466
Images | grozny-inform.ru
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of congratulations to Rishi Sunak on the latter’s appointment as the UK Prime Minister, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.
 
Tokayev congratulated Rishi Sunak on behalf of the Kazakhstani people and personally on his appointment as the UK Prime Minister.
 
The Head of State expressed confidence that the leadership qualities and transformation program of Rishi Sunak will play a determining role in building a stronger and more sustainable Britain.
 

Kazakhstan highly appreciates the years-long strategic partnership with Great Britain based on the strong ties of friendship, mutual respect, and trust. I expect that our cooperation will facilitate the strengthening of political and economic relations and open new opportunities for further growth for the benefit of our friendly countries," reads the statement.

 

President Tokayev holds meeting with Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev

26.10.2022, 19:11 1766
President Tokayev holds meeting with Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the Senate’s work on the legislative support of the reforms in the country. In particular, the draft constitutional laws regulating the activity of the Human Rights Ombudsman, Constitutional Court, and Prosecutor’s Office were discussed, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The President was also informed that the draft law on amnesty of some participants of the January events and the draft republican budget for three years is being considered by Senators. According to Ashimbayev, one of the key priorities of the Chamber’s work is to ensure the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions aimed at further development of the regions.
 
During the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions to further promote ideas and the final document of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and to develop a Forum Development Concept for 2023-2033.
 

European Council President Charles Michel to visit Kazakhstan

26.10.2022, 15:45 1846
European Council President Charles Michel is to pay an official visit Kazakhstan on October 27, 2022, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.
 
During the visit, bilateral meetings on issues of mutual interest are expected to be held.
 
On the same day, a meeting between the Heads of the Central Asia countries and the European Council President is to take place.
 

Tokayev visits republican campaign headquarters

26.10.2022, 13:17 1951
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today his electorate at the republican campaign office, Kazinform reports.
 
A total of 227 public reception offices of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have been opened countrywide for now.
 
More than 100 requests have been submitted to the public reception offices on the first day of their operation.
 

Kazakhstan’s Information Ministry to cooperate with Meta, TikTok

26.10.2022, 12:47 2026
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Information and Social Development intends to closely cooperate with such global companies as Meta and TikTok, Minister Darkhan Kydyrali said at the annual Astana Media Week 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Meta is going to open its representative office in Kazakhstan. TikTok plans to open its office here and focus on media literacy projects. We will closely cooperate with these large companies," the Minister said.

 

Kazakh delegation attends 15th Central Asia – Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum

26.10.2022, 09:32 2186
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the opening of the 15th Central Asia – Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum (CARK), organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea and the Mayor's Office of the South Korean city Busan, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
The event is also attended by the heads of the foreign ministries of South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the Mayor of Busan, representatives of interested government agencies and companies of the Forum's participating countries.
 
The agenda of the meeting includes issues of cooperation in the fields of healthcare, tourism, ecology, digital cooperation and economic security.
 
Following the results of the Forum, it is expected to adopt a Joint Statement by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian States and the Republic of Korea, as well as the Work Plan of the CARK Secretariat for 2023.
 
On the sidelines of the Forum, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held talks with this South Korean counterpart Park Jin, during which the parties exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, discussed topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
 
The ministers noted the importance of further strengthening the expanded strategic partnership and the exchange of visits at the highest levels. Next year, the visit of the President of the Republic of Korea Yооn Suk Yeol to Kazakhstan is expected. Park Jin congratulated the Kazakh delegation on the Republic Day and noted that Kazakhstan is a key partner of South Korea in Central Asia.
 
The Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan also held a meeting with the Mayor of Busan, Park Heong-joon, who thanked the Kazakh side for opening the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Busan.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Heads of State congratulate Kazakhstanis on Republic Day

25.10.2022, 15:21 13761
Images | akorda.kz
Heads of State and heads of international organizations sent congratulatory telegrams to the Kazakh President on the occasion of the national holiday - Kazakhstan’s Republic Day, the Akorda press service reports.
 
President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated the President of Kazakhstan on the Republic Day wishing all peace and wellbeing.
 
China’s President Xi Jinping in his telegram highly appreciated the Kazakh President’s reforms aimed at building a New Kazakhstan.
 
President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Türkiye was the first to recognize the independence of friendly and friendly Kazakhstan follows the country’s achievements gained in all sphere for the past 30 years.
 
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in his congratulations expressed gratitude for all-round development of Kazakhstan-Tajikistan relations based on solid historical ties of respect and trust.
 
UN Secretary General António Guterres also warmly congratulated the people of Kazakhstan and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Republic Day.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

