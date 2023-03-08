06.03.2023, 19:17 16956
UN implemented over 400 projects in Kazakhstan - MFA
Over 30 years, the UN has implemented more than 400 projects at national, regional, and local levels in many spheres, Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
He went on to add that on March 10, 2023, a briefing on the 30 years of the UN’s presence in Kazakhstan as well as a meeting of the Steering Committee of the UN Sustainable Development Goals Framework for 2021-25 will be held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry building.
Attending the events will be First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov, UN Permanent Coordinator for Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey, heads of the UN bodies and the diplomatic corps.
07.03.2023, 20:25 3766
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a solemn event held ahead of the International Women’s Day on March 8, Kazinform cites Akorda.
Addressing the event, the Kazakh President noted that Kazakhstani women study at the top universities of the world, work in major international companies. "Women with multiple professions successfully pursue their careers in different spheres… Our female athletes successfully take part in international competitions. Many of the women have successful businesses and employ thousands of people," said the President.
He went on to say that the share of women in SMEs had reached 42%, contributing it to the consistent state support for women’s entrepreneurship.
Last year, over 6 thousand mothers of many children willing to do business received special grants. Many women actively engage in business in rural areas. Thousands of women are to receive grants from the state to carry out their business projects. To this end, 250 billion tenge was allocated," said Tokayev.
The Kazakh Head of State stressed that upon his instruction a new Family and Gender Policy Concept had been adopted, creating conditions for women to fully realize potential and be settled in life.
Following the event, the President awarded the winners of the Aruana contest for the Best Women’s Project. Business women implementing socially significant projects in different spheres and contributing greatly to the development of the civil society were awarded in 10 nominations.
07.03.2023, 15:21 3906
Kazakhstan surpasses US and Turkiye in share of female business owners
Kazakhstan has moved up 15 positions in the Global Gender Gap Index compared with 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to Alikhan Smailov, Head of the Kazakh government, women have equal rights in public administration, active social life, and work on business projects.
The share of women owning business stands at 45%, the data from the OECD in Kazakhstan indicates.
The figure is higher than in the US and Turkiye. Kazakhstani women have carried out almost half of the projects supported by the Damu fund. That said, a third of the projects have been granted to female entrepreneurs from rural areas," said Smailov, noting the commitment to increasing women’s participation in different spheres.
06.03.2023, 16:20 17251
Tokayev, Putin talk over phone
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform haslearned from the Akorda press office.
The sides discussed the current state and prospects of further strengthening the bilateral relations in the context of the implementation of agreements reached earlier at the highest level.
Special attention was given to the issues of expansion of the transit-transport routes and trade-economic ties.
The leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia also discussed the schedule of upcoming activities.
06.03.2023, 12:50 17401
Syrian President thanks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for humanitarian aid
President of Syria Bashar al-Assad extended gratitude to Kazakhstani counterpart President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for humanitarian aid sent to the quake-hit Syria last month, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
President Bashar al-Assad sent a telegram to the Kazakh leader to thank him for the humanitarian aid to the Syrian people hugely affected by the devastating earthquake in February 2023.
In the telegram, the Syrian President notes that the people of Syria highly appreciate Kazakhstan’s initiative to help them during this difficult time.
03.03.2023, 19:43 44146
Tokayev meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had an informal meeting in the city of Shymkent, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.
The Kazakh and Uzbek leaders focused on the current state of and prospects for strengthening allied relations between the countries in a spirit of mutual trust, friendship, and good neighborliness.
The agreements reached during Kazakh President Tokayev’s 2022 visit to Tashkent were discussed as well.
Special attention was attached to trade and economic cooperation, in particular, prospects for increasing mutual trade, investment promotion, as well as development of cooperatives in the field of industry, energy, agriculture, and transport and logistics.
The two also shared views on current issues of regional agenda.
03.03.2023, 15:20 44306
President Tokayev in Shymkent for informal meeting with Uzbek counterpart
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan arrived in Shymkent for an informal meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
The informal meeting is set to focus on the most relevant issues of bilateral and regional agenda.
03.03.2023, 14:54 44431
Deputy FM Vassilenko meets Head of CIS Observation Mission Anfimov
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Head of the CIS Observation Mission, 1st Deputy Secretary General of the CIS Leonid Anfimov, Kazinform reports.
As the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed, the meeting took place as part of opening the CIS Mission for monitoring the early election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies in Kazakhstan scheduled for March 19, 2023.
Roman Vassilenko informed Leonid Afimov about the key innovations in the upcoming parliamentary elections and political and socio-economic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In turn, Leonid Anfimov thanked the Kazakh side for the invitation to observe the elections and informed about the organization of the CIS Mission’ work which will send short-term and long-term observers to the regions, as well as evaluation of the legislation of Kazakhstan. The process of forming the Mission is underway. The Mission is expected to consist of 200 observers, 10 of which will work on a long-term basis at the Mission's headquarters in Astana.
02.03.2023, 10:41 52086
PM Smailov, Ambassador Zhang Xiao discuss key issues of Kazakhstan-China coop
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China Zhang Xiao, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.
The sides discussed a wide range of issues of interstate cooperation in trade, investment attraction, industry, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics, digital technologies, trans-border water resources use etc.
China is one of the major trade partners of Kazakhstan. 18 per cent of Kazakhstan’s total volume of foreign trade falls at China which is also among the country’s top 5 investors, the Prime Minister noted.
Alikhan Smailov stressed the Kazakh Government’s readiness to work on increasing mutual trade up to 35 billion US dollars by 2030, as it was set by the two countries’ leaders.
Our countries possess huge potential in agricultural products supply. Kazakhstan’s enterprises are willing to ramp up the export of food products to China. The elimination of trade barriers and restrictions is of special importance," said the Kazakh Prime Minister.
Zhang Xiao said China is interested in the import of agricultural products from Kazakhstan, as well as in boosting the railroad transportations and strengthening the interregional interaction and partnership in IT.
According to him, Kazakhstani companies are assisted in entering the large Chinese trade platforms and Chinese market as a whole.
We believe that we have great potential for bringing our relations to a brand new level. We need to set more ambitious goals," the Chinese ambassador noted.
The sides also discussed the issues of resumption of the Khorgos ICBC work, opening of the third railway crossing near Bakhty-Pokitu checkpoint, construction of highways and establishment of new machine-building productions.
The parties noted that Astana and Beijing are planning to resume direct flights in the nearest outlook. The flights will be operated three times a week and visa procedures for the two countries’ nationals will be simplified.
At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to continue active interaction in all mutually beneficial areas.
