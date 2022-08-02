Система Orphus

Upgraded L-39 combat training aircraft arrive in Kazakhstan

01.08.2022, 16:29 3361
L-39 combat training planes arrived in Kazakhstan after being modernized and repaired at the manufacturing plant in the Czech Republic, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.
 
The planes boast new digital avionics, ejection, objective control systems, communication means, and more.
 
L-39 aircraft is designed for cadets' primary training in piloting techniques. Cadets hone the elements of combat use such as interception of areal tagets as well as their skills to attack ground-based objects.
 

Cadets are trained on the planes. Solo flight is a significant event for them, the first step towards pilot mastery. Simple and complex aerobatics, en route, low altitude flights, as well as flights in the clouds are ahead," says Colonel Azamat Assanov, the Commander of the Aviation Training Center.

 
Training on L39 aircraft is led by experienced instructor pilots.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakh State Advisor Yerlan Karin, Int'l Turkic Academy President Darkhan Kydyrali meet

01.08.2022, 20:50 3776
Kazakh State Advisor Yerlan Karin, Int'l Turkic Academy President Darkhan Kydyrali meet
Kazakh State Advisor Yerlan Karin and President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali held a meeting to discuss the importance of developing cultural and humanitarian ties between the Turkic-speaking states and outline priority areas in education and science of the country, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 
During the meeting, Karin focused on the key initiatives of the Head of State in the spiritual field, culture, education, and science announced in his speeches at the National Academy of Sciences and National Qurultay (Congress). 
 
For his part, Kydyrali spoke of the work of the Academy in education and science, including the events held by the organization as part of the 175th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov and the 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov. He also told about the ongoing archeological excavations and expeditions in Mongolia that were halted during the pandemic. 
 
This year marks 30 years since the establishment of cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries. In this regard, the Academy President shared his vision on the expansion of interaction of the brotherly countries as well as made a proposal to celebrate this significant date.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Pope Francis to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

01.08.2022, 16:30 3466
Upon invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Pope Francis will make a state visit to Kazakhstan on September 13-15, 2022, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
As part of the visit, meetings with the country's top officials as well as participation in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions are expected.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover reaches $10bn in 5mths of 2022

29.07.2022, 19:00 3541
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover reaches $10bn in 5mths of 2022
Images | Bureau of National Statistics
A meeting of the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry Board chaired by Bakhyt Sultanov, focusing on the results of the ministry's work for H1 of this year and the tasks for the upcoming period has taken place, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.
 
 According to Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Zhanel Kushukova, over the first five months of 2022, an upward trend in Kazakhstan's foreign trade was observed. In January-May of this year, the country's foreign trade turnover was estimated at $51.3bn. The country's export was up 59% to amount to $34.2bn. Kazakhstan-EAEU trade also demonstrated positive dynamics.
 
 "Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover stood at $10bn, up 5% compared to the same period of 2021. 
 
Work is ongoing to eliminate barriers for Kazakh goods in the EAEU markets," she said. 
 
Kushukova said that the Ministry carries out nine digital projects, including a social wallet with a payment system.
 
 Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov pointed out the social wallet project needs to be launched by the yearend. According to him, this will serve as a digital instrument for the distribution of funds for social support of the population with monitoring of their efficient use in place.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover reaches $10bn in 5mths of 2022

29.07.2022, 18:55 23651
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover reaches $10bn in 5mths of 2022
Images | Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan
A meeting of the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry Board chaired by Bakhyt Sultanov, focusing on the results of the ministry's work for H1 of this year and the tasks for the upcoming period has taken place, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister. 
 
According to Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Zhanel Kushukova, over the first five months of 2022, an upward trend in Kazakhstan's foreign trade was observed. In January-May of this year, the country's foreign trade turnover was estimated at $51.3bn. The country's export was up 59% to amount to $34.2bn.
 
 Kazakhstan-EAEU trade also demonstrated positive dynamics.
 
 "Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover stood at $10bn, up 5% compared to the same period of 2021. Work is ongoing to eliminate barriers for Kazakh goods in the EAEU markets," she said. 
 
Kushukova said that the Ministry carries out nine digital projects, including a social wallet with a payment system. 
 
Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov pointed out the social wallet project needs to be launched by the yearend. According to him, this will serve as a digital instrument for the distribution of funds for social support of the population with monitoring of their efficient use in place.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Digital economy is key factor for economic growth of SCO countries - Kazakh FM

29.07.2022, 16:40 23576
Digital economy is key factor for economic growth of SCO countries - Kazakh FM
Images | news.cgtn.com
The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries gathered in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to discuss the current state of affairs of the world and region, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
Addressing the participants, Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdii noted that rising protectionism and disruptions in trade supply chains make it urgent to promote the digital service and e-commerce industry across the SCO space. 
 

Pointing to the importance of digital economy innovation as the key factor for economic growth, I am certain that the concept of a pool of SCO innovation cluster technoparks approved at the Council of the Government Heads will accelerate our economies' transition to a new level," said the minister. 

 
He went on to note that the use of national currencies of the SCO member states could facilitate trade cooperation. It also could contribute to the investment attractiveness of the countries, according to Tleuberdi. 
 
The meeting is the final buildup for the upcoming SCO Summit to take place in September in Samarkand.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh FM receives Ambassador of Canada

28.07.2022, 10:45 29326
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a meeting with Ambassador of Canada Alan Hamson, who started his mission in Kazakhstan earlier this year, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
During the conversation, the parties discussed the state of and prospects for further strengthening the political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation. The interlocutors exchanged views on concrete proposals to intensify the exchange of visits at various levels, as well as to promote the mechanisms of Kazakh-Canadian cooperation and expand the bilateral legal framework.
 
In his turn, the Ambassador of Canada informed over the plans of work for the coming period, noting the Kazakh side’s constant support for the initiatives of the Canadian diplomatic mission.
 
Currently, Kazakhstan provides a visa-free regime to Canadian citizens who wish to visit our country, which contributes to the growth of mutual trade and investment. Canada is one of the top 15 foreign investors in Kazakhstan with the total investment of more than 6 billion U.S. dollars.
 
The Minister noted the desire to study and the knowledge of the Kazakh language by Ambassador Hamson.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh, Georgian PMs discuss future of bilateral cooperation

27.07.2022, 16:00 39176
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with his Georgian counterpart Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the margins of his official visit to the country, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.
 
During the meeting the sides discussed the issues of trade and economic cooperation, expanding mutual investment and business contacts, development of tourist potential of the two countries, launching new flights as well as interaction in cultural and humanitarian spheres.
 
Prime Minister Smailov noted that thanks to concerted efforts Kazakhstan and Georgia currently demonstrate a record level of two-way trade which, in his words, spiked from $31.7 million to $147.7 million or 4.7-fold compared to the last year’s analogous period.
 
He expressed confidence that a roadmap on mutual trade turnover between Tbilisi and Nur-Sultan for 2023-2026 will spur its growth.
 
For his part, Irakli Garibashvili emphasized that Kazakhstan and Georgia can potentially expand cooperation in many avenues, including food security and cargo transportation.
 
The Georgian Prime Minister said Kazakhstan and his country enjoy positive dynamics in trade, investment and business cooperation. "There are many examples of successful cooperation within the framework of joint projects. However, there is room for growth and it is high time to explore new opportunities and mutually profitable areas for cooperation," he added.
 
The sides continued by pointing out the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) for the two nations. To increase the route’s competitiveness, it was suggested lifting the limitations in infrastructure on railway sections and sea ports and reconsider current tariffs.
 
Utmost attention was paid to the development of tourism potential between Kazakhstan and Georgia.
 
Following results of the meeting, the sides signed a number of bilateral documents.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President, Georgian PM meet in Nur-Sultan

27.07.2022, 13:10 37146
Kazakh President, Georgian PM meet in Nur-Sultan
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
Welcoming Irakli Garibashvili, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted step-by-step development of the bilateral cooperation and the importance of joining the efforts.
 
The President expressed hope that the visit of the Georgian Prime Minister would be fruitful and the bilateral meetings planned would give an additional impulse to the development of the Kazakhstan-Georgia interaction.
 

Close ties of friendship and multilateral cooperation connect us. Our objective is to strengthen and further develop our friendly relations," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

 
The parties discussed the topical issues of trade-economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia.
 
Special attention was given to the transport and logistics interaction. Kazakhstan suggests viewing its market as the gates to the Central Asian region with a direct access to the neighboring China. The countries partner in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route project which plays an important role in strengthening the ties among the region’s countries.
 
In turn, Irakli Garibashvili expressed gratitude to Kasym-Jomart Tokayev for the meeting and reaffirmed his country’s interest in strengthening the contacts.
 

We enjoy excellent relations of friendship and multilateral cooperation. We are interested in developing bilateral interaction and expanding our relations in all areas. The trade between our countries is increasing. In the first half of 2022 it grew by 150%. Of course, we have great potential to expand our ties. We value our mutual relations, cooperation and friendship," the Georgian Prime Minister noted.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read