Upgraded L-39 combat training aircraft arrive in Kazakhstan

Kazakh State Advisor Yerlan Karin and President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali held a meeting to discuss the importance of developing cultural and humanitarian ties between the Turkic-speaking states and outline priority areas in education and science of the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Karin focused on the key initiatives of the Head of State in the spiritual field, culture, education, and science announced in his speeches at the National Academy of Sciences and National Qurultay (Congress).

For his part, Kydyrali spoke of the work of the Academy in education and science, including the events held by the organization as part of the 175th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov and the 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov. He also told about the ongoing archeological excavations and expeditions in Mongolia that were halted during the pandemic.

This year marks 30 years since the establishment of cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries. In this regard, the Academy President shared his vision on the expansion of interaction of the brotherly countries as well as made a proposal to celebrate this significant date.