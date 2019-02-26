USA intends to deliver freights to Afghanistan through the ports of Kuryk and Aktau

The document is aimed at ensuring commercial railway transit of special freight through the territory of Kazakhstan in connection with participation of the USA in efforts on stabilization and restoration of Afghanistan.





Standards of this protocol provide inclusion in a route of transit of special freight of the ports of Aktau and Kuryk that will allow to carry out rail transportation to Afghanistan through the Caspian Sea. The committee is ready to take in hand this bill and to prepare on him the conclusion," the Chairman of the Committee of chamber on the international affairs, defense and safety Maulen Ashimbayev said at a plenary session.





We will remind, the U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the White House for discussion of expanded strategic partnership between the United States and Kazakhstan.









