By the Government resolution, Daniyar Zhanalinov was appointed Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the PM's press service said.

Daniyar Zhanalinov was born in 1975 in Almaty region, graduated from the Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications and holds engineer-economist qualification.

From July 2018 to the present he headed Mangistau region's State Revenues Department.





